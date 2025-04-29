Zimbabwe seeks Iranian support to establish tractor manufacturing plant

TEHRAN – Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has called on Iran to help establish a tractor manufacturing plant in his country, as part of growing economic ties between Tehran and Harare.

Chiwenga made the request during a joint meeting with Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ahmad Meydari, held on the sidelines of the 7th Iran Expo in Tehran, according to Iran’s Ministry of Labor.

Meydari reiterated Iran’s readiness to strengthen relations with Zimbabwe, particularly in line with the Iranian president’s directive to expand ties with African nations. He said potential areas of cooperation include healthcare, industry, and mining.

The meeting reflects Tehran’s renewed push to bolster economic diplomacy with Africa, amid efforts to diversify its international partnerships.

EF/MA