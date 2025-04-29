INOTEX 2025 kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 14th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2025) opened at Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park on Tuesday and will run for four days.

This edition of the exhibition will feature more than 500 innovative companies from Iran and other countries. It includes sections such as "INOTEX Pitch" (startup competition), "Main Stage" (inspirational speeches), specialized sessions, mentoring sessions, and an exhibition of technological products.

In addition to introducing the latest technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energies, medical technology, and the Internet of Things, various educational workshops will also be held for enthusiasts and business owners.

Focusing on science, technology, and innovation ecosystems, the exhibition gathers businesspeople, technologists, industrialists, and researchers. This event aims to introduce products, facilitate partnerships, and provide various insights on the latest global competitive prices, quality standards, developments, scientific findings, and economic-technological ideas.

To this end, INOTEX has been organized since 2012 to serve the following objectives:

1. Investment: Connecting investors to the participants.

2. Partnership: Facilitating collaboration between technology companies and startups.

3. Networking: Facilitating communication and interaction between different components of the startup ecosystem.

In addition to introducing state-of-the-art technologies to large and medium industries, INOTEX tries to connect customers of technology products to their respective manufacturers and provide investment opportunities to investors in technology and startups.

Currently, INOTEX is recognized as the most significant innovation and technology event in Iran and has been welcomed by many audiences in recent years.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Technology and Innovation Report 2025, Iran is ranked among upper middle-income countries, ranking 72 among 166 countries.

The country’s ranking has improved by one position compared to 2022. UNCTAD has categorized 17 types of technologies as frontier technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 5G, 3D printing, robotics, drone technology, solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, biofuels, biogas and biomass, wind energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, nanotechnology and gene editing.

The Technology and Innovation Report 2025: Inclusive Artificial Intelligence for Development surveys the complex artificial intelligence landscape, aiming to help decision-makers design science, technology, and innovation policies that foster inclusive technological progress.