2 Iranian short animations to participate in Bulgarian festival

TEHRAN-Two short animations from Iran will participate in the 16th International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker, in Sofia, Bulgaria, from May 7 to 11.

“Bug” written and directed by Ali Masoumi and “The Alchemist's Apprentice” by Erfan Parsapour are the Iranian works to be shown in the Bulgarian event, ILNA reported.

Produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), “Bug” depicts a family of three that has recently moved in, and the little girl inspects the new home with curiosity, when a small cricket finds its way into their home as a surprise visitor. But with the father’s unexpected reaction, the child’s perspective begins to shift, turning a simple encounter into something far more unsettling.

A production of 2024, the six-minute animation examines the enduring influence of parents' behaviors and responses on their children's development, tracing the long-term effects of these interactions from early childhood to adulthood.

The technique used in creating the animation is the multi-plane camera. It involves stacking three to six layers of glass with overlapping surfaces, while the camera is positioned at the top to create depth and a sense of perspective. For character animation, replacement faces are used, with multiple face designs crafted in different sizes to accommodate long shot, close-up, and medium shot. All materials are natural, including wood, fabric, and soil.

“The Alchemist's Apprentice” is a 2D animated movie about a young alchemy apprentice who tries to fix his master’s creation discreetly.

In the short animation, seven minutes, the young apprentice to the alchemist must always seek permission before touching or using anything in the laboratory. However, when a tiny frog unexpectedly appears, the alchemist's prized work is suddenly at risk. The boy rushes to prevent any damage from occurring.

The short work is based on an animated series that depicts Shahrouz, a curious alchemist’s apprentice boy, who goes on strange adventures with his master, Hakim. On their journeys, they try to get the elixir of life. On the dangerous adventures ahead, there is one thing that saves them: Alchemy!

The International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker ran for the first time in 2010 in Sofia. It is organized by the Bulgarian Association of the Independent Artists and the NGO Cartoon Animators. The association aims at connecting animators, supporting their networking, and creating long lasting relationships within the cartoon industry.

The festival seeks to contribute to the development of Bulgarian art, help Bulgarian and foreign animators get in touch, and support young professionals and students. It attracts not only children but a large audience from different generations.

