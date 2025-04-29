Kapar Judaki Village hosts storks

TEHRAN - Kapar Judaki Village in Borujerd, Lorestan province, has been hosting storks for nearly half a century.

Nature and mankind have a long coexistence in this village, Khabar Online reported.

Kapar Jukadi Village has become a safe habitat for storks.

Populated over 400, the village is located 10 kilometers off Borujerd on the way of Borujerd-Khorramabad Road.

The village is only 1,400 meters off Bisheh Dalan Wetland.

Kapar Judaki people protect the migratory birds.

With more than 18 main sites, including wetlands, reservoirs, ponds, and rivers, Lorestan province serves as one of the most important, richest, and safest migratory habitats in the country.

Thanks to its favorable climatic conditions, Lorestan province is home to 250 species of birds, 30 percent of the country’s biodiversity.

According to the studies and conducted census over the past years, around 70 to 80 species of migratory birds have been so far observed in the wetlands of the province To ensure the safety of these birds, water resources are consistently monitored.

