Delegation of Sudanese National Political and Social Forces Meets Iranian Foreign Ministry Official

A delegation representing Sudan’s national political and social forces met today in Tehran with the Iranian Foreign Ministry official responsible for the Sudan file. The delegation was led by Ms. Ishraqa Sayed Mahmoud, Engineer Maryam Al-Hindi, and Mr. Khalid Al-Fahal.

During the meeting, the delegation praised the recent steps taken to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies between Sudan and Iran. They expressed firm support for Sudan’s sovereignty and the national armed forces in their fight against militias and mercenaries. The delegation stressed the need for the international community to take serious action to halt the atrocities being committed by militias against the Sudanese people and to designate those groups as terrorist organizations.

The delegation also provided a comprehensive overview of the proposed roadmap for a Sudanese-Sudanese national dialogue, emphasizing its critical role in shaping the country’s future, transitioning toward reconstruction, and ultimately holding elections at the end of the transitional period.

For his part, the Iranian official reaffirmed his country’s support for the sovereignty and legitimacy of the Sudanese government and expressed Iran’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Source: Brown Land Newspaper