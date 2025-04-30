Iran offers agricultural technical services to Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Iran is ready to export technical and engineering services in agriculture to Afghanistan, the country’s agriculture minister said during talks with officials from the Taliban-led government.

According to IRIB News, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh told Afghanistan’s deputy agriculture minister in a meeting that the necessary infrastructure and capacity exist to transfer agricultural expertise and know-how to Afghan professionals. He noted that Iran and Afghanistan share deep-rooted cultural and historical ties and continue to seek closer cooperation in various fields.

Nouri Ghezeljeh emphasized the need to establish a joint committee between Iran and Afghanistan, based in Kabul, to advance bilateral relations. “We must seriously pursue the expansion of ties between the two countries, particularly in agriculture,” he said, adding that cooperation agreements should be drafted and signed within the framework of the joint committee.

The Iranian minister stressed the importance of expanding economic and agricultural relations with Afghanistan, citing the sector's broad potential. He said forming the committee and signing memorandums of understanding would help strengthen mutual cooperation.

EF/MA