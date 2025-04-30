Turkmenistan seeks to boost co-op with Iran in fight against drugs

TEHRAN –The minister of internal affairs of Turkmenistan, Muhammet Hydyrow, has announced the country’s readiness to expand cooperation with the Iranian anti-narcotics police in combating drugs.

During a meeting held on Wednesday with Iran’s anti-narcotics police chief, Iraj Kakavand, the two sides explored the potential for fostering ties, ILNA reported.

“Cooperation between the two countries can be centered around exchanging information to implement counter-narcotics operations, holding annual meetings of anti-narcotics police chiefs, as well as sharing expertise in operational, intelligence, and laboratory fields, and conducting joint research,” ILNA quoted Kakavand as saying.

Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has always lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

Due to its geographic proximity to Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran serves as both a destination and a transit route for illicit drug trafficking, especially opioids and, recently, methamphetamine produced in Afghanistan.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

He stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.



