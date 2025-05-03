Skocic's masterclass leads Tractor to historic Persian Gulf Pro League triumph

TEHRAN - Dragan Skocic orchestrates Tractor's maiden league title, ending years of anticipation in Tabriz, as relegation drama unfolds in a captivating PGPL week.

The 28th week of the Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) delivered a thrilling spectacle, punctuated by a flurry of goals and the decisive outcomes in both the championship race and the battle against relegation.

In a momentous achievement, Tractor emphatically secured their first-ever Persian Gulf Pro League title with two matches to spare. The passionate supporters in Tabriz erupted in celebration as their beloved team finally reached the pinnacle of Iranian football. This triumph marks the end of a long-awaited dream for Tractor, a club that have invested heavily over the years. This season, their strategic signings proved particularly astute, none more so than the appointment of Skocic as head coach.

The composed and calm Croatian tactician has once again demonstrated his prowess in Iranian football, masterminding Tractor's historic title win.

Skocic's clever transfer dealings, bringing in perhaps lesser-known but highly effective foreign players, were instrumental in their success.

Despite initial controversies surrounding the signings of former Persepolis players such as Alireza Beiranvand, Mehdi Torabi, Danial Esmaeilifar, and Shoja Khalilzadeh, these players delivered outstanding performances, playing a crucial role in Tractor's title-winning campaign.

A key factor in Tractor's dominance was their remarkable team unity, fostered despite the presence of several high-profile players. A consistent starting lineup coupled with tactical flexibility made Tractor a formidable and unpredictable opponent under Skocic's guidance. The PGPL trophy made its journey from Qazvin to Tabriz, ensuring jubilant celebrations for Tractor's devoted fanbase.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Havadar’s fate was sealed as they bid farewell to the Pro League and will compete in the Azadegan League next season. Nassaji Mazandaran also saw their survival hopes dwindle significantly, making them strong candidates for the second relegation spot, although a slim mathematical chance remains.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the week was Esteghlal's commanding 5-1 win over Aluminum under the guidance of Mojtaba Jabari. Their emphatic victory has potentially complicated the club's managerial decisions for the upcoming season, as Jabari's impact has been transformative, suggesting a possible reconsideration of a coaching change.