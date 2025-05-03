Yazd to introduce tourist path dedicated to traditional jewelry

TEHRAN – Yazd authorities plan to introduce a tourist path dedicated to the city’s time-honored tradition of handmade jewelry, which was recently registered as a world city of handicrafts by the World Crafts Council.

Such an itinerary is considered to include the city’s goldsmiths' market and the specialized gold museum of Yazd, to name a few.

In addition, two urban galleries have been launched with the cooperation of Yazd Municipality, Mehr news agency reported.

Special weather condition of Yazd, economic justification of low-water activities, and the hard work, taste, and art Yazdi people have driven many people to jewelry art.

The history of Zargari, or the art of jewelry making, in the historic city of Yazd dates back approximately 2,000 years, as supported by reliable evidence. This ancient craft has been passed down through generations, maintaining its distinctive and intricate techniques that make Yazdi jewelry nearly impossible to replicate. Some exquisite pieces, dating back 500 years, are found exclusively in Yazd.

Traditional jewelries in Yazd are divided into five different types based on their use, including head and hair decorations, ear decorations, neck decorations, hand and foot decorations, and clothing decorations.

The designs of jewelry made in Yazd have been inspired by nature, flowers, birds, fish, pomegranate, geometric, and abstract patterns.

Different methods are used in making traditional ornaments in this region, including: engraving, sawing and filing, making with molds, hammering, casting, tapestry and embroidery, enameling and gem-setting.

At present, Yazdi goldsmiths make and decorate their works in a completely traditional way, preserving the legacy of past masters. Despite the low wages for making these works, most of the stages of making and decorating in this art are done by hand and with hand tools.

Jewelry making workshops use new technologies such as computer-aided design and three-dimensional printing. In addition, merging traditional designs with modern styles has distinguished Yazd jewelry products in domestic and foreign markets.



