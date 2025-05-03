Mohajeri named Nassaj head coach in PGPL

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Mohajeri was appointed as the new head coach of the struggling football team Nassaji on Saturday.

Mohajeri, 60, will manage the team for two finals matches in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

He replaced Saket Elhami in the position.

Nassaji urgently need a miracle to avoid relegation from the PGPL.

Havadar were previously relegated from the league, and Nassaji are now the second most likely team to bid farewell to the PGPL this season.