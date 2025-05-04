Record participation expected at Iran Oil Show 2025

TEHRAN - More than 2,000 Iranian and foreign companies are set to participate in the 29th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2025) in Tehran—marking the highest number of participants in the history of the event.

According to the official news agency Shana, the exhibition will be held from May 7 to May 10 at Tehran’s permanent fairground. The number of companies registered for this edition sets a new record for participation since the event’s inception.

While the number of applicants exceeded the final tally, space limitations at the venue prevented some companies from securing booths.

A significant portion of the participating companies will be knowledge-based firms, which have shown strong interest in the 29th edition of the expo.

