Female Iranian innovator grabs WIPO prize, IFIA IIS certificate

TEHRAN – Hasti-Sadat Hosseini, a female Iranian inventor, has won the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) prize, and received the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA) innovation standard (IIS) certificate for her invention, ‘Hasticell’, at the 50th edition of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva.

The event was held from April 9 to 13 with 1,043 inventions from 42 countries and regions, and more than 28,000 visitors participated in this year’s edition.

Hosseini’s invention, Hasticell, was granted the IFIA Innovation Standard Grade A.

The invention is about stem cell grafts to repair wounds, especially cervical wounds, and the negative side effects of human papillomavirus (HPV) on the cervix. This miraculous graft is effective in other fields of medicine and surgery. It is extracted from the fetal membrane of the placenta. Biological Dressing Made of Amniotic Membrane comprises an epithelial cell layer, a thick basement membrane, and an avascular stromal matrix.

IFIA Innovation Standard, IIS, is based on several principles such as being marketable, officially patented, eco-friendly, and having an economic impact. These principles are explained in more detail below. So, having IIS helps ensure interested investors that they’re facing an avant-garde community of innovators worldwide whose ideas have specific traits.

*******WIPO 2024 releases Iran’s ranking based on GII report

In November 2024, the WIPO published the Global Innovation Index (GII) report, based on which Iran’s innovation capabilities are ranked in seven criteria that include institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, market sophistication, business sophistication, knowledge and technology output, and creative output.

Iran is ranked 133 in Institutions globally. In this category, the country’s global rankings in Operational stability for business, Government effectiveness, Rule of law, Business environment, Entrepreneurship police, and culture were 130, 120, 118, 128, and 85, respectively.

In the Human capital and research criterion, the country is placed 64th. It ranked 93, 109, 67, 66, and 96 in Education, Expenditure on education, Government funding/pupil, School life expectancy, and Pupil-teacher ratio, respectively.

Iran’s ranking in Tertiary education, Graduates in science & engineering, Research and development (R&D), and Researchers is 35, 8, 48, and 47, respectively.

The global ranking of the country in Infrastructure is 95. It ranked 5 in Gross capital formation, and 50 in General infrastructure.

In Market sophistication criteria, with a global ranking of 17, Iran is placed 70, 58, and 19 in Finance for startups and scaleups, Domestic industry diversification, Domestic market scale, and Market capitalization.

In Business sophistication, Iran is ranked 110. It is ranked 86 in Females employed with advanced degrees, 82 in Public Research-Industry co-publications, 121 in University-industry R&D collaboration, 55 in Research talent, and percent in businesses.

Iran has been ranked 49th in knowledge and technology outputs. In Labor productivity growth, Production and export complexity, Software spending, and ICT services exports / total trade, it is ranked 68, 72, 3, and 125, respectively.

Within creative output criteria, Iran is ranked 52. Under this category, the country is placed 23rd in Intangible assets,1st in Trademarks by origin, 59 in Entertainment and media market, 93 in Mobile app creation, 74th in Creative goods exports, and 102nd in Creative goods and services.

