Monthly auto output inches up

TEHRAN – Iran’s three major carmakers produced a total of 46,703 vehicles in the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 21-April 20), showing a modest increase from 45,916 units in the same month last year, according to data published on the Codal system.

The figures, reported by IRNA, show that Iran Khodro (IKCO), SAIPA, and Pars Khodro jointly added just 787 vehicles to their year-on-year output, reflecting a marginal 1.5 percent rise. IKCO accounted for the bulk of the growth.

IKCO reported production of 29,107 vehicles in the mentioned month, up 25 percent from 23,315 units in the same period last year—an increase of 5,986 vehicles. However, 194 of the cars assembled this year have not yet entered the commercial stage.

In terms of production breakdown, IKCO built 9,140 Peugeot models, 7,828 Surens, 5,349 Denas, 4,670 Taras, 1,403 Haima vehicles, and 717 units of other models. The company did not manufacture any Rana models this month, while it had produced 960 of them in the same month last year.

On the sales side, IKCO delivered 7,449 Peugeot vehicles, 7,828 Surens, 4,831 Denas, 4,083 Taras, and 969 Haimas.

