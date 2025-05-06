Some 980,000 births registered in a year

TEHRAN – A total of 979,923 births were registered in the country in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2024 – March 2025), the Civil Registration Organization has announced.

Tehran province, with 120,562 births, and Ilam province, with 6,534 births, had the highest and lowest number of births, IRNA reported.

The average age of women in Iran giving birth to their first child stood at 27.5 years in the past Iranian calendar year that ended on March 20, according to a report by the National Organization for Civil Registration.

The average age at which men became fathers was 32.3, the report added. The average age of first-time mothers in urban areas was 28.2, and in rural areas it was 24.4. The average age of first-time fathers in urban areas was 32.8, and in rural areas it was 30, IRNA reported.

The average age of first-time fathers and mothers was highest in Tehran (34.8 and 30.6), and lowest in Sistan-Baluchestan (27.2 and 22.6).

Fertility rate should reach 2.5

In November 2023, an official with the Ministry of Health said that the total fertility rate should reach 2.5 from 1.66 before the closure of the demographic window in the next five years.

“The country is on the threshold of aging; to tackle this crisis, we must promote childbearing and youth population,” IRNA quoted Saber Jabbari as saying.

Over the last 30 years, the total fertility rate of the country has declined, but in the Iranian calendar year 1401 (March 2022–March 2023), the downward trend in fertility came to a halt, he added.

“Carrying out programs that are focusing on the youth population at the national level is a strategy to increase the total fertility rate,” Jabbari stressed.

Stating that the country’s fertility rate rose from 1.65 in the year 1400 (March 2021 – March 2022) to 1.66 in 1401 (March 2022 – March 2023), the official noted, “According to the general policies of the Seventh

National Development Plan (2023 – 2027), the replacement rate is 2.5 which is to be achieved in the next five years before the closure of the demographic window.”

Talking about modern methods of infertility treatment, he said all modern methods of infertility treatment are offered in the country.

MT/MG