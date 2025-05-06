Macron to host Syria's al-Sharaa

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday for the former terrorist leader’s first European visit, the French presidency told AFP.

Macron will "reiterate France's support for the construction of a new Syria, a free, stable, sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society", the presidency said Tuesday.

"This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy," it added.

During the meeting, Macron will emphasize "his demands on the Syrian government, primarily the stabilization of the region, including Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism", the presidency said.

Syria's new authorities, who have roots in the al-Qaeda jihadist network, have vowed inclusive rule in the multi-confessional, multi-ethnic country.

They have repeatedly pledged to protect all religious groups and include all of Syrian society in the transition, with many countries saying they will monitor the new authorities' conduct before fully lifting sanctions.