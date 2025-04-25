Pushes for ties with Israel in shadow of Syria's occupation

TEHRAN - Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the new president of Syria, has recently made statements regarding a willingness to normalize relations with Israel—something previously inconceivable given the historical backdrop of Israeli territorial occupation of parts of Syria.

The implications of this development raise difficult questions about the legitimacy of power, sovereignty, and the future of Syrian politics in contradiction with the ongoing conflict in the region and the role of foreign powers in Syria.

Since Bashar al-Assad's government fell in December 2024, Israel has stepped up its military actions in Syria. In just a few months, the Israeli army has carried out hundreds of airstrikes and ground operations aimed at Syrian military sites. These attacks have seriously weakened Syria's military, and Israeli troops have taken control of large areas, including more parts of the Golan Heights, which goes against the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Along with this occupation, Israel has set up military bases, put down minefields, and worked on building infrastructure to secure its foothold in the region.

Jolani’s strategy amid Syria’s military collapse

Jolani's readiness to normalize ties without requiring Israeli withdrawal from Syria’s lands questions the conventional Syrian and Arab view on sovereignty and territorial integrity. Though Jolani seems ready to give international legitimacy and economic help a top priority over recovering occupied territories, Israel's military attacks have seriously harmed Syria's defense system.

Many Syrians and the larger Arab population, who consider the Israeli occupation a fundamental national concern, may be alienated by this position.

Jolani's position may be viewed as a last attempt to preserve its power. After fourteen years of conflict, Syria’s military is broken, its economy is broken, and its transitional authority feels significant pressure to stabilize Syria. Normalizing ties with Israel could lead to securing Western support, including sanction relief.

For Israel, normalization with Jolani’s regime could influence the presence of Syria’s traditional allies near its borders and integrate Syria into a U.S.-backed regional security framework.

Israel's military operations have resulted in civilian deaths, dislocation, and social fragmentation throughout Syria. Jolani's approval of normalization without first addressing these humanitarian effects or obtaining assurances for Israeli pullout could exacerbate rifts in Syrian society.