Oman says it mediated US-Yemen ‘ceasefire’

In a statement late on Tuesday night, Oman announced it had conducted “recent discussions and contacts” with the United States and “relevant authorities” in the Ansarallah-controlled Yemen.

The “efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides,” it said, Al Jazeera reported.

“In the future neither will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and smooth flow of international commercial shipping,” the statement said.

Yemen’s Ansarallah (the Houthis) have not yet confirmed the agreement.

Trump says US bombings of Yemen will stop

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Ansarallah troops have told his administration they no longer want to “fight” and they would halt attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.

“The Houthis have announced that they don’t want to fight any more,” Trump told reporters at the White House alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“They just don’t want to fight. And we will honor that, and we will – we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word. They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore,” he said.

“We just found out about that. So I think that’s very, very positive. … I will accept their word, and we are going to stop the bombing of the booties, effective immediately,” he said.

Trump also said he’ll make a major announcement before his trip to the Middle East either on Thursday or Friday.

“It’ll be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject, very important subject,” he said at the White House. He did not elaborate.

Trump is to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates starting on May 13.