Women’s kabaddi aim for second Asian Games gold: coach

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s kabaddi coach Mahrokh Danesh expressed hope that they can repeat their gold medal achievement from the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

Iran won their first-ever gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and Danesh is optimistic about securing a second gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

"The national team are preparing for the World Championships in India and will depart on June 1st. Alongside the senior team, the youth team are also preparing for the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. We have held two training camps for youth so far, and we are waiting for the domestic youth championship to organize another camp," Danesh told Tehran Times in an exclusive interview.

"In the upcoming competition in India, we will have a mix of young and experienced players. The World Championships will serve as a valuable test for our players. We recently achieved runners-up at the Asian Championship held in Tehran, and I can confidently say that approximately 80% of the previous players have been replaced by motivated young talents. Our goal is to rejuvenate the women’s kabaddi team," she added.

"The World Championship in India presents an excellent opportunity to develop a strong and capable team for the 2026 Asian Games. Currently, I am in charge of the youth team, while Ms. Torbatinejad will oversee the senior team. Coaching the youth team is definitely more challenging because the players are still beginners and require professional training. Building a competitive youth team for the major event in Bahrain demands effort, skill, and energy, and I hope to succeed in this mission," Danesh concluded.