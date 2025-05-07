Footshal in north of Iran

TEHRAN - Footshal, played in paddy fields or Shalizar (rice fields), offers northern Iranian people with a fun opportunity to enjoy themselves before starting rice cultivation.

The game also aims to encourage younger generations to work on the farms. The field measures 50 meters in length and 25 meters in width.

Footshal is a combination of "football" and "Shalizar," and it is popular in Gilan and Mazandaran. It is widely enjoyed and holds significant cultural importance in northern Iran.

Photo: Mariya Akhavan