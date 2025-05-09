Iran offers to help restore Taq Kasra in Iraq

TEHRAN – Iran has expressed readiness to assist in the restoration of Taq Kasra, a masterpiece of Sassanid-era Persian architecture located near Baghdad.

The proposal was made by Mohammad-Mehdi Imanipour, head of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Communication Organization, during his meeting with Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani in Tehran on Thursday, ISNA reported.

“Taq Kasra is a monument deeply cherished by the Iranian people,” Imanipour said. “Unfortunately, restoration efforts have yet to begin. If the Iraqi government is willing, we are very much interested in contributing to its preservation and repair.”

Moreover, Imani emphasized the warm and growing cooperation between the cultural sectors of the two neighboring countries. He noted that Iran’s cultural attaché in Iraq is prepared to facilitate the implementation of bilateral cultural exchange programs.

Imanipour also praised recent progress in tourism relations between the two nations. Moreover, he referred to his visit to Iraqi museums, where he observed the country's valuable collection of antiquities. “There is great potential for joint efforts to preserve and restore archaeological heritage. We are ready to engage in such collaborations,” Imanipour added.

In recent years, parts of the monument have collapsed, sparking concern among historians, archaeologists, and cultural heritage advocates, especially in Iran. Despite past discussions, no substantial restoration project has been initiated, leading many Iranian experts to call for urgent action.

In 2019, Tehran Municipality held talks with Baghdad’s urban planners and authorities to restore several aging monuments in Iraq, including Taq Kasra.

Taq Kasra, also known as the Arch of Ctesiphon, is one of the most significant surviving architectural achievements from the Persian Sassanid era.

The arch was part of the imperial palace complex, however, the exact time of its construction is not known with certainty. Some historians believe the founder is Shapour I who ruled Persia from 242 to 272 CE and some others believe that construction possibly began during the reign of Anushiruwan the Just (Khosrow I) after a campaign against the Byzantines in 540 CE.

AM