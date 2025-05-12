Tajik ambassador: Sympathy between Tehran and Dushanbe at highest level

TEHRAN — The bond of affection and sympathy between Iran and Tajikistan is currently at its highest level, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Zohidi Nizomiddin Shamsiddinzoda, has said.

He told CHTN that following the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Dushanbe, a new season has begun in mutual ties.

Emphasizing on historical and cultural depth of ties between two nations, the ambassador said Tehran-Dushanbe ties is rooted in a shared history and cultural heritage.

From the distant past to the present, these relations have continued, he said, adding, “Currently, “We take steps in line of development of cultural, economic and social cooperation.”

He recalled that Iran was among the first countries that recognized the independence of Tajikistan. “It is a matter of pride for us that the first foreign ambassador to present his credentials in Dushanbe was the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The ambassador also said the relations between the presidents of both nations has increased and rise in official trips of high-ranking officials of both countries indicates a political will for promoting cultural and economic ties.

He said holding cultural weeks of Iran in Tajikistan and vice versa is a valuable event in deepening cultural relations.

The ambassador called waiving 30-day visa requirements between two nations as the other important achievement which played a great role in easing tourism and people’s interactions.

Pointing to Iranian people’s enthusiasm for travelling to Tajikistan in Nowruz 1404 holidays, he said, “This year, a huge number of Iranian tourists were our guests. This is a bright sign of cultural and historical solidarity of two nations.”

A multinational Nowruz remembrance was held at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Persepolis last March, bringing together ambassadors from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan to celebrate the ancient Persian New Year.

Nowruz, a centuries-old tradition marking the arrival of spring, is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage jointly registered by Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and several other countries. The festival symbolizes renewal, unity, and cultural exchange among nations that share this rich heritage.

During the event, diplomats and cultural representatives highlighted the significance of Nowruz in fostering regional ties and preserving shared traditions. The celebration featured traditional music and performances, and cultural exhibits that showcased the diverse customs of the participating nations.

The annual Nowruz celebrations continue to serve as a bridge between nations, emphasizing the importance of cultural heritage in promoting peace and mutual understanding.

KD