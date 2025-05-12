Tehran, Tashkent explore museum exhibitions and heritage cooperation

TEHRAN - Iran has expressed readiness to expand cultural cooperation with Uzbekistan, particularly in the areas of joint museum exhibitions, world heritage registrations, and historical restoration projects.

Those areas of cooperation were highlighted on Sunday during a meeting between Ali Darabi, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, and Tursunali Kuziev, the first deputy director of the Cultural Heritage Agency of Uzbekistan, Mehr reported.

Darabi emphasized the deep cultural and civilizational ties between the two countries, stating that Iran is prepared to collaborate on drafting joint files for UNESCO World Heritage registration, organizing museum exhibitions, and engaging in restoration projects.

“Iran and Uzbekistan share profound historical and cultural connections. These commonalities offer an excellent foundation for strengthening bilateral cooperation in cultural heritage,” Darabi said.

Citing the successful “The Glory of Ancient Persia” exhibition in China, which showcased 216 prominent Iranian artifacts and attracted over 50 million visitors, Darabi suggested holding similar exhibitions in Uzbek cities such as Tashkent or Samarkand. He also expressed Iran's willingness to share its expertise in historical restoration and offer joint training programs.

Highlighting the role of the Persian language as a historical and cultural link, Darabi noted, “Persian was once the administrative language in Uzbekistan. This shared linguistic heritage is a valuable cultural asset that can help further our relations.”

He also referred to the symbolic importance of Samarkand and Bukhara in Iranian literature and identity, underscoring their lasting presence in Persian poetry as symbols of love, culture, and history.

For his part, Kuziev welcomed prospects of an extended collaboration, pointing out the artistic and spiritual similarities between Iranian and Uzbek museum artifacts. He cited examples of Iranian influence in Uzbek historical architecture, including Persian inscriptions and verses by Hafez on centuries-old mosques and minarets.

Kuziev expressed a strong interest in utilizing Iranian expertise in the restoration and conservation of historical sites, stating a scientific and practical cooperation with Iran can play a crucial role in preserving the cultural heritage that both countries have in common.

AM