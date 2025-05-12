Hamas transfers Edan Alexander to Red Cross

Prisoner soldier Edan Alexander is expected to be released by Hamas at around 6:30 p.m., though there may be delays, an Israeli war official says.

Hamas will hand over Alexander to the Red Cross in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the official says. No release ceremony is expected to be held by Hamas.

After being handed over to Red Cross representatives, Alexander will be brought to Israeli army special forces inside the Gaza Strip, and from there taken to a facility at the Re’im base.

At the Israeli Army facility near Re’im, Alexander will receive an initial physical and mental checkup and meet with members of his family who will be waiting there. He will then be airlifted to Sourasky Hospital in Tel Aviv.