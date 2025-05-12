No threat goes unanswered as Iran armed forces stand on full alert: top commander

TEHRAN – Iran’s senior military official has reiterated the country’s unwavering readiness to defend its national interests, territorial waters, and regional influence.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks on Monday as he visited southern Hormozgan Province on Sunday to assess operational preparedness in the strategic Persian Gulf region.

Accompanied by Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Bagheri toured naval and combat units in Bandar Abbas and the surrounding coastal zones.

“This visit to the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman is aimed at evaluating the operational status of the region and ensuring the full preparedness of our forces—especially the Army’s Strategic Naval Force and the IRGC Navy—to defend both our territorial and international waters,” Bagheri said while addressing commanders at the Army’s First Naval Zone.

He emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces are capable of responding to any potential threat: “No scenario will catch us off guard, and no threat will go unanswered.”

Path to strength lies in resistance: former IRGC chief

In a separate development, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and current member of the Expediency Council, echoed similar sentiments during a ceremony in Tehran.

Speaking on Monday, Rezaei praised the sacrifices of security forces who protect key national figures, highlighting the strategic significance of their role.

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Rezaei condemned Israel’s “unprecedented crimes,” accusing Tel Aviv of violating international human rights.

“What’s even more shameful is the silence of certain Western and regional governments in the face of these atrocities,” he added, warning that Israel has now turned its attention to Syria and Iraq with plans to fragment both countries.

“In such conditions, our only path to progress and dignity is through resistance. It was in the field of jihad and martyrdom that we found our identity—and that is where we must continue to stand,” Rezaei concluded.

Meanwhile, amid renewed calls by some Western officials to expand the scope of diplomatic negotiations with Iran, Tehran has once again underlined its red lines: peaceful uranium enrichment and sanctions relief are non-negotiable.

The Islamic Republic has consistently insisted that its nuclear program remains peaceful. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly verified that Iran’s nuclear activities, which are subject to the most intrusive inspections in the world, show no signs of weaponization.

Nonetheless, voices in Washington—including U.S. President Donald Trump—have demanded the complete dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Iran has firmly rejected such calls, emphasizing that its defense capabilities and regional influence are also off the table in any talks.