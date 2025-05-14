South Korea offers housing development expertise to Iran, eyes joint urban projects in 2025

TEHRAN – South Korea is ready to share its successful housing development experience with Iran, the country’s ambassador to Tehran said, citing lessons learned from South Korea’s rapid population growth and housing crisis in the 1980s.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, South Korean Ambassador Kim Junpyo made the remarks during a meeting with the head of Urban Regeneration Corporation of Iran. He said Seoul is planning five joint projects with Iran in 2025, the most important of which involves collaboration on housing development through knowledge exchange with the Iranian ministry.

“We believe this cooperation can yield valuable results for both countries,” Kim said, adding that a joint housing seminar will be held in Iran this year. The event aims to enhance mutual understanding, explore potential areas of cooperation, and attract South Korean investment in Iran’s urban development sector.

In response, Iran’s Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Abdolreza Golpayegani welcomed South Korean investment in Iran’s urban renewal sector, particularly in the redevelopment of deteriorated urban areas.

Golpayegani noted Iran’s own experience in revitalizing historic neighborhoods and expressed readiness to share this expertise with South Korea. He emphasized Iran’s participatory approach to urban renewal, highlighting initiatives in which local residents drive redevelopment efforts, supported by government and municipal incentives.

He added that Urban Regeneration Corporation of Iran possesses land available for partnership with foreign investors—especially those from South Korea—in joint redevelopment projects.

EF/MA