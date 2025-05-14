Tehran museum to hold specialized conference on traditional glassware

TEHRAN—A specialized conference themed “Welcome to Glass Era” will be held at the Glass and Ceramic Museum of Iran, known as Abgineh Museum, on May 19, with the cooperation of Iran University of Art.

Navid Salehvand, manager of the museum, said that the gathering aims to discuss various aspects of art, science, and the protection of glass in Iran and the neighboring civilizations, with the presence of experts, Mehr News Agency reported.

Outstanding researchers will study the historical, scientific and artistic aspects of glass with an interdisciplinary approach, he added.

He named the lecturers of the event as follows: Masoumeh Zamani Sa’dabadi with topic “From heart of the soil to the pinnacle of art”, Mohammad Amin Emami with topic “Transparent alchemy”, Mohammad Sadr with topic “Glass instruments in medical and pharmaceutical texts from the early Islamic centuries to the Safavid period”, and Somayyeh Noghani with topic “Studying the role of interdisciplinary sciences in protecting historical glass”.

Salehvand emphasized that the program will be held at Kiarostami hall from 1-4 p.m., adding the public entry is free.

Salehvand will also have a lecture themed “An essay on the evolution of the glassmaking art in Iran” during the specialized gathering.

Abgineh Museum offers visitors a wide range of glasswork, brickwork, plasterwork, mirror work as well as inlaid artworks that date from the 2nd millennium BC to the present day, all housed within an elegant Qajar-era (1789 to 1925) edifice.

In addition, the two-story octagonal building of the museum is itself a source of charm as seamlessly blends genuine Iranian architecture with 19th-century European motifs. It was originally constructed upon the orders of the 20th-century politician Ahmad Qavam, better known as Qavam-ol-Saltaneh for his personal lodging. It is situated a short walk northward of the National Museum of Iran on Si-e Tir St.

