Uzbekistan seeks to boost ties with Iran on children’s education

TEHRAN – Uzbek Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Kongratbay Sharipov, in a meeting with Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has underscored the need to enhance scientific and technological collaborations between the two countries, particularly focusing on children’s education.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the 9th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Education Ministers, held on May 12 and 13 in Urumqi, China.

Referring to the joint technology park established in Uzbekistan, Sharipov underlined the need to expand such technological centers, IRNA reported.

The official highlighted a former agreement between Sharif University of Technology and Uzbekistan, saying that the country is willing to expand these collaborations further. He expressed optimism that the cultural commonalities between the two countries help them enhance ties.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf underscored the need to establish more technology parks and international innovation zones collaboratively.

The official invited Sharipov to participate in the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform, which will be held in Tehran from May 18 to 20.

The 9th Meeting of SCO Education Ministers was attended by education ministers of SCO member states, experts, and scientists specializing in the development of educational contacts within the Organization.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Simaei-Sarraf visited an exhibition, titled ‘Study in China, Brand Identity and Comprehensive Service Platform’, showcasing the latest educational, research, and technology achievements of over 20 Chinese universities in different sectors such as agriculture, industry, oil, and petrochemical.

Science ministers of other SCO member states, including China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, also visited the exhibition, which primarily aimed to boost relations between industry and universities.

The official also participated in the opening ceremony of the ‘China-Central Asia industrial, educational, and applied research cooperation 2025 conference’, which was held in the presence of some science ministers from the SCO member states.

Tashkent seeks to boost sci-tech ties with Tehran

In April, Daliv Shahrukh Khozhakbarovich, Uzbekistan’s First Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, called on Iranian universities and scientific institutions to help develop technology and innovation in Uzbekistan, saying that face-to-face interaction between scientific officials is much more effective than diplomatic communications.

The Uzbek official made the remarks in a meeting with Farhad Yazdandoost, the head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, on April 19, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the potential for developing scientific and technological collaborations between the two countries.

The official said the cooperation can be centered around sharing expertise, expanding scientific collaborations among universities’ chancellors, and joint funding in technological fields.

For his part, Yazdandoost elaborated on the country’s scientific achievements and significant growth in the number of students after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Over sixty science and technology parks are operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, he said, “we’re also planning to attract some 300,000 foreign students in a five-year plan.”

The official highlighted that cooperation between the two countries can also include conducting joint research, exchanging students and professors, and holding joint sports activities for students.

