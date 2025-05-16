Korean Cultural Box Unveiling, beginning of 5 key initiatives by Korean Embassy in Iran this year

TEHRAN- The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Iran held the “Korean Cultural Box Unveiling Event” at the place of the embassy in Tehran on Thursday, May 15.

The ceremony, which was practically unveiling a small museum of Korean rich culture, provided a unique opportunity for the visitors to learn about this culture.

The participants also had the chance to wear traditional South Korean clothes, enjoy South Korean delicious foods, and play a number of redesigned games from the “Squid Game” Korean series.

While the event provided opportunity for the guests to get acquainted with the Korean culture, the friendly atmosphere, created by Korean Ambassador, Mr. KIM Junpyo, Cultural Attaché, Mr. Kim Jongoh, and the staff of embassy, made the event an unforgettable memory for all participants.

In the beginning of the ceremony, Mr. Ambassador delivered a speech, that its text comes as follows.

“Distinguished guests, dear friends who love Korean culture,

Thank you sincerely for attending the “Korean Cultural Box Unveiling Event.”

The Korean Cultural Chest is a museum exhibit made possible with the support of the National Folk Museum of Korea. Each item was crafted by traditional Korean artisans, allowing viewers to experience the depth and beauty of Korea’s traditional culture and heritage all in one place.

I am very pleased that today, we are able to open this cultural box together—like unveiling a precious time capsule—and take a journey through the heart of Korean tradition.

It is my sincere hope that this Korean Cultural Box will serve as a meaningful starting point for deepening cultural exchange between Korea and Iran by introducing the richness of Korea’s traditional culture to our Iranian friends.

This event also marks the beginning of one of the five key initiatives being pursued by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Iran this year. One of these major focus areas is cultural exchange. Starting with today’s unboxing ceremony, we plan to further promote mutual understanding and cooperation through a variety of cultural programs, including an upcoming Korea-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition and other collaborative initiatives.

Through this event, I hope you will spend a meaningful time seeing, hearing, and experiencing firsthand the many elements of Korea’s traditional culture.

In addition, we have prepared a special feature—the “Squid Game Experience Zone”—which presents Korea’s traditional games with a creative, modern twist. I encourage you all to participate and enjoy.

Moving forward, our embassy will continue to create opportunities for closer cultural engagement and shared experiences between our two peoples.

Once again, I thank each and every one of you for joining us today, and I hope you enjoy a joyful and enriching time.

Thank you.”

Korean Culture Box is a mobile museum installation that introduces Korean culture through real world objects displayed in relevant contexts.

Designed for both exhibitions and hands-on experiences, it introduces visitors to diverse aspects of Korean culture, including traditional housing culture, hanbok (traditional Korean clothes), and Hangeul (Korean alphabet).