Mohseni-Bandpei calls on UN Tourism to help show a clear image of Iran

TEHRAN—Iran’s deputy minister of tourism has urged fighting against Iranophobia and giving a true image of the country, as he referred to the recent vote that the Islamic Republic gained for membership in the administrative council of the UN Tourism.

Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpei in a webinar with Harry Theoharis, who is a Greek candidate to be the new Secretary General of the UN cultural body, talked about tourism policies, IRNA reported.

He presented Iran's points of view and perspectives on international relations.

Pointing to cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Greece, he called the programs offered by Theoharis as remarkable.

He emphasized on attention of the UN tourism on launching a data and statistics center, promoting marketing, using successful global models, paying attention to the achievement of Muslim nations, especially in Halal food and pilgrimage.

Mohseni-Bandpei pointed out that the current approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to promote tourism diplomacy and have an active presence in international events.

He called, introducing Iran’s diverse tourism potentials as one of the main priorities.

Welcoming the "think globally, act regionally" approach of Greece candidate, he emphasized on promoting regional management in structure of UN Tourism.

“The role of the upcoming secretary general in fighting against Iranophobia and introducing true Iran is a core issue for creating balance in the global narrative of the country’s tourism potentials. “

He invited Theoharis to visit Iran, see the security, safety, calmness, and diversity of the country’s potential, and convey its reassuring message to the world.

It is noteworthy to say that the current UN Tourism Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili will stay until the end of 2025.

