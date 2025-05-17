Exclusive: Any nuclear consortium must involve enrichment to happen in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran is open to exploring a nuclear consortium with regional countries, provided that it continues to enrich uranium domestically, according to information obtained by the Tehran Times. However, concrete plans for such a consortium are yet to be developed.

Tehran and Washington have been engaging in indirect negotiations to talk a deal that would limit Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the termination of sanctions. Reports in Western media last week claimed that Iranian officials proposed a consortium with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, purportedly to persuade the United States to “permit” Iran's continued uranium enrichment.

A source speaking to the Tehran Times stated that Iranians did not pitch the consortium proposal, but rather that it was suggested to them. "Iran has no issues with sharing its knowledge or products with regional countries," the source said. "We responded positively to the suggestion, but clarified that even if such an alliance were formed, we would not relinquish domestic enrichment in favor of receiving enriched uranium from another country."

The recommendation remains undeveloped and has not been discussed in detail. No specific countries have been approached to join a potential consortium with Iran.

Reports claiming that the U.S. has asked Iran to cease uranium enrichment for a couple of years are also false, a second source said. "From the outset, the negotiating team tasked with discussing a potential new agreement with the United States has made it clear that a cessation of uranium enrichment is not an option, even temporarily." Iran also maintained this position throughout the diplomatic process that led to the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, the source added.