Iran calls for development of AI in Islamic nations

TEHRAN – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has called for artificial intelligence development in Islamic countries based on the three main principles of multilateral cooperation, scientific synergy, and shared infrastructures.

“Hence, I present some specific proposals for the development and promotion of cooperation among Islamic countries in the science and technology sector, particularly artificial intelligence,” fvpresident quoted Aref as saying.

The official made the remarks on Monday while addressing the second Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform.

The first proposal highlights the need for the establishment of a high-level steering group for the development of AI in the OIC-15, with the aim of creating a structure for tracking global developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

The second proposal centers around the development of a medium-term and a long-term roadmap for scientific and technological cooperation in AI, focusing on realistic goals.

The third proposal focuses on networking research and academic centers to utilize and share the expertise and capacity of elites and certain institutions throughout the Islamic world for joint research and development, collaborate in technology development, and launch joint academic and professional educational programs in AI.

The fourth proposal stresses collaboratively funding AI research, technology projects, and infrastructures to be able to support key infrastructures, joint strategic projects, and AI startups benefiting from the capacity of Islamic nations, the Islamic Development Bank.

And the last proposal emphasizes the development of an Islamic charter on AI ethics to create an internal framework based on the principles of Islamic law, human dignity, and social justice.

2nd Ministerial Meeting of OIC-15

The Second Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform was held from May 17 to 19.

The theme of the three-day meeting focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and was titled ‘Innovation in Science and Technology through using AI: A strategy for excellence, a bright future for the Islamic World’, IRNA reported.

The event served as a platform for the country to foster regional cooperation via strengthening scientific diplomacy. It also provided the opportunity to review and discuss the Islamic nations’ challenges in the technology sector, IRNA reported.

The meeting mainly centered around AI in higher education, focusing on challenges and opportunities, and the impact of AI on economic development. Also, the first multilateral document on artificial intelligence (AI) among Islamic countries was scheduled to be approved during the meeting.

Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, followed by expert panel meetings.

Also, there would be a report on the implementation of the decisions made at the first ministerial meeting in Almaty, and the date and venue of the next meeting would be determined.

On May 17, participants discussed and exchanged views on AI, with heads of delegations presenting talks. Then the science ministers or their representatives held bilateral meetings.

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of Iran’s achievements in science, technology, and AI sectors was held to showcase knowledge-based companies’ capabilities.

OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.

In 2016, the initiative of the OIC Dialogue Platform was put forward by Kazakhstan, and the participation of 15 leading countries in technology, such as Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

The initiative was approved at the 46th and 47th meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in 2018 and 2019.

The platform aims to strengthen the scientific and technical potential of Islamic states and offer solutions to challenges in these fields, including the environment and energy.

Sharing expertise on science, technology, and innovation, identifying systematic challenges, developing solutions, and strengthening strategic partnerships among participating and member states, as well as international partners, are among the main goals of the OIC.

MT/MG