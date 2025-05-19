“With the World of Dali” exhibition underway at Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex

TEHRAN – The Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex in Tehran is hosting the art exhibition “With the World of Dali,” showcasing Salvador Dali's artworks preserved in Niavaran Palace treasures.

This exhibition features a collection of works by the renowned Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali. It opened to art enthusiasts on May 17 and will run until May 31 at the Royal Palace of the complex, Honaronline reported.

The displayed works are selected from the treasures of Niavaran Museums and will introduce a portion of the artistic heritage preserved in this historical complex to visitors.

Salvador Dalí (1904-1989) was a Spanish surrealist artist renowned for his technical skill, precise draftsmanship, and the striking and bizarre images in his work.

Dalí's artistic repertoire included painting, sculpture, film, graphic arts, animation, fashion, and photography, at times in collaboration with other artists. He also wrote fiction, poetry, autobiography, essays, and criticism. Major themes in his work include dreams, the subconscious, religion, science, and his closest personal relationships.

To the dismay of those who held his work in high regard, and to the irritation of his critics, his eccentric and ostentatious public behavior often drew more attention than his artwork. His public support for the Francoist regime, his commercial activities, and the quality and authenticity of some of his late works have also been controversial. His life and work were an important influence on other Surrealists, pop art, popular culture, and contemporary artists such as Damien Hirst.

The exhibition is held as part of the programs organized by the complex on the occasion of the International Museum Day and the upcoming Cultural Heritage Week.

According to this year’s International Council of Museums' slogan (ICOM): “Museums for Education and Research”, this year’s programs at Niavaran Complex have been designed to focus on audience diversity, the integration of new technologies, fostering engagement between the younger generation and cultural heritage, and promoting museum literacy.

Simultaneously with the exhibition, in collaboration with the Bahar Ideh Art Institute, a special event titled “The Wonderful World of Me and Dali” will be held at the Royal Palace on Thursday.

It is an educational workshop, aiming to familiarize the younger generation with modern art concepts through storytelling, creative learning, and the theme of the exhibition. Admission is open to all interested visitors.

During this event, the book “Where the Tree of Time Embraces the Earth,” inspired by Dali's famous painting “The Persistence of Memory,” will be unveiled.

