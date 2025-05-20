Iran Agrofood 2025 kicks off in Tehran with 888 companies from 13 countries

TEHRAN - The 32nd International Exhibition of Food, Food Technology and Agriculture (Iran Agrofood 2025) officially opened on Monday at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairground, drawing participation from 750 Iranian and 138 foreign companies representing 13 countries.

Held annually, Iran Agrofood is one of the country’s largest specialized trade events, serving as a key platform for technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of non-oil exports in Iran’s agriculture and food sectors.

This year’s opening ceremony was attended by senior officials including Akbar Fathi, Deputy Minister for Planning and Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Agriculture; Ebrahim Sheikh, Deputy Minister for General Industries at the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade; and Sadif Beikzadeh, head of the Iran International Exhibitions Company, along with public and private sector representatives and industry professionals.

Exhibitors from countries such as Spain, Austria, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Turkey, China, Russia, India, and Greece are showcasing their latest offerings in three main sections: Iran Food, Iran FoodTech, and Iran Agro. Featured categories include food and beverages, protein products, packaging equipment, industrial machinery, and agricultural inputs.

Distinctive features of this edition include the active participation of industry associations such as the National Date Association and the Organic Association of Iran, as well as a pavilion for knowledge-based companies and startups, backed by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund.

The exhibition also hosts B2B meetings, technical panels, and trade negotiations aimed at fostering industry collaboration and enhancing productivity.

