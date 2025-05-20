Iran offers to share mineral exploration, processing expertise with Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Seyed Mohammad Atabak has announced Tehran’s readiness to transfer technical expertise and experience in mineral exploration, extraction, and processing to Afghanistan.

According to the Industry Ministry, Atabak made the remarks during a meeting with Hedayatullah Badri, acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, expressing hope that enhanced cooperation in the mining sector would significantly boost revenues for both countries.

Atabak described the fraternal ties between the Iranian and Afghan peoples as a solid foundation for infrastructure development and deeper bilateral collaboration. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to share its technical knowledge and experience in mineral development with Afghanistan.

He pointed to the rich mineral resources of both countries as a unique opportunity to generate added value and economic growth. “We are ready to establish joint industrial zones and processing plants and engage in bilateral investment to leverage national resources for mutual development and expanded economic cooperation,” Atabak said.

The Iranian minister also stressed the need to implement bilateral agreements and announced the formation of joint committees focused on mineral exploration, extraction, and processing industries.

In turn, Badri called for Iranian technical and engineering services to help develop Afghanistan’s mining sector, particularly in the areas of exploration and extraction.

Tehran, Kabul eye joint oil, gas development

In a related development, Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Hedayatollah Badri agreed to explore avenues for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

At a meeting on May 20, Paknejad emphasized the Iranian government’s strategy to strengthen economic ties with neighboring countries, particularly in the energy domain. He described relations with Afghanistan as “brotherly” and founded on mutual interest.

He pointed to the significant capabilities of Iranian public and private firms in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas fields, and expressed Iran’s readiness to provide comprehensive cooperation in upstream and downstream areas, including petrochemicals and refining.

“Despite our shared needs and capacities, the current level of cooperation is far below its potential,” Paknejad said, urging deeper integration between the two countries.

He also highlighted Iran’s capabilities in petrochemical exports, human resource training, natural gas supply, and CNG infrastructure development, saying these areas could be expanded to benefit both nations.

Afghanistan seeks support from Iran’s knowledge-based companies

Badri, in turn, noted the two countries’ shared cultural and geographical ties and emphasized their potential to enhance regional connectivity and cross-border trade.

He said Afghanistan has five sedimentary and exploratory zones rich in oil and gas, but lacks the technical capacity to fully develop them. He welcomed the participation of Iranian knowledge-based firms, saying they possess the expertise needed for exploration, development, and production of the country’s newly discovered or potential hydrocarbon reserves.

EF/MA