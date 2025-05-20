WAC issues urgent statement on Gaza cultural heritage crisis

TEHRAN - The World Archaeological Congress (WAC), a leading international body of archaeologists committed to human rights and the protection of cultural heritage, has issued a powerful statement addressing the deepening humanitarian and cultural crisis in Gaza.

The statement, released following an Extraordinary Council Meeting held on April 30, 2025, reiterates WAC’s concern over the escalating violence and the targeted destruction of cultural heritage sites in the region.

“In line with our mission and ethical commitments, we reaffirm our condemnation of all forms of violence against civilians and cultural heritage,” said Koji Mizoguchi, President of the World Archaeological Congress, speaking on behalf of the Council. “We call on all parties to cease hostilities immediately and uphold international humanitarian law.”

In a particularly pointed appeal, the Congress urged the Government of Israel to halt any actions that could be construed as genocide, crimes against humanity, or collective punishment of Palestinian civilians. WAC also called for an end to the systematic destruction of Palestinian cultural heritage, which it described as “not only the history and identity of the Palestinian people, but also part of the shared heritage of humanity.”

The organization stressed that cultural heritage is not a secondary concern in times of conflict, but a fundamental aspect of human dignity and community resilience.

“As we stated in 2023, the value of human life and the principle of universal human rights must take precedence over all other concerns,” the statement reads. “At the same time, we affirm that cultural heritage is integral to human dignity and community resilience, and its preservation is a basic human right.”

The Congress vowed to continue monitoring the situation in Gaza, raising awareness within the global archaeological community and beyond, and taking action consistent with its long-standing mission to protect people and their heritage in both peace and conflict.

With members in over 90 countries, the World Archaeological Congress stands as the only fully international and representative organization of practicing archaeologists. WAC’s work includes promoting professional training in disadvantaged communities, empowering Indigenous and minority groups, and advocating for the conservation of archaeological sites threatened by conflict, looting, and development.

AM