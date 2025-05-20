Martyr Raisi was honest and sharp: Leader

THERAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a gathering in Tehran on Tuesday to honor late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, late Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and a number of other officials who lost their lives during a helicopter crash on May 19, 2024.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the principal purpose behind honoring the martyrs as promoting reflection and drawing lessons from their lives. Elaborating on the spiritual, verbal, and practical characteristics of the martyred president, he said that, “Martyr Raisi was a complete embodiment of the characteristics of an official in a divine government. With tireless dedication, he served the people, and he defended the dignity, honor, and credibility of the Iranian nation. This path and this approach offer a great lesson for all of us officials, for the youth, and for future generations.”

The Leader of the Revolution regarded distancing oneself from Pharaoh-like governance and advancing toward divine governance as an essential standard for managing the country, identifying Martyr Raisi as a perfect representation of this principle.

Citing Quranic verses, he stated: “arrogance, belittling the people, and placing the burden of responsibility upon them are among the traits of Pharaoh-like rule. Martyr Raisi stood in stark contrast to such traits. He regarded himself as being among the people, and in some cases, even lower than them, and it was with this perspective that he governed the country.”

Ayatollah Khamenei regarded utilizing all available capacities in the service of God’s servants, and avoiding any personal exploitation of the political and social positions that come with authority, as among the key lessons of Martyr Raisi’s life, adding that, “There are many individuals within the Islamic system who are adorned with these traits, but these characteristics and lessons must be transformed into public culture.”

He emphasized that a person’s heart, speech, and actions are the three fundamental elements for recognizing their character. Referring to these in the case of Martyr Raisi, he said: “He [Martyr Raisi] possessed a humble and God-remembering heart, a frank and truthful tongue, and tireless, continuous action.”

The Leader stated that Martyr Raisi’s humility, prayer, supplication, and spiritual intimacy with God were constant characteristics throughout all stages of his responsibility and beyond. Ayatollah Khamenei continued by saying that, “His heart overflowed with compassion for the people. Without expressing complaints about their expectations or harboring pessimism toward them, he was constantly concerned about fulfilling the heavy duties he bore.”

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Martyr Raisi’s manner of speaking, even in the realm of diplomacy, was marked by clarity and honesty: “He would adopt clear and explicit positions and never allowed the enemy to pretend that Iran had been brought to the negotiating table through threats, inducement, or tricks.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, highlighting Martyr Raisi’s clarity and sincerity, said: “To grasp the significance of his manner of speaking, one must compare it to the duplicitous language used by the officials of certain Western governments — those who loudly claim to defend peace and human rights, deafening the world with their slogans, while shutting their eyes to the massacre of more than 20,000 innocent children in Gaza — and even supporting the criminals who commit these atrocities.”

He then described Martyr Raisi’s extraordinary work ethic and practical commitment as another dimension of his excellence, reiterating that, “He was constantly working and striving. He recognized neither exhaustion nor the division of day and night when it came to providing continuous, high-quality service.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to various services carried out by Martyr Raisi, such as water supply, road construction, job creation, reviving dormant and shuttered workshops, and completing unfinished and stalled projects, as tangible, direct services for the people. He added the fact that Martyr Raisi also served the nation’s honor, dignity, and international standing, and he enhanced them.

The Leader referred to international financial centers’ reports showing Iran’s economic growth, rising from nearly zero at the beginning of the 13th administration to nearly 5% at its end, as a source of national pride and honor, and an indication of the country’s progress. He further stated: “The fact that the President [Martyr Raisi] held up the Quran and held up a picture of Martyr Soleimani in a UN General Assembly is a source of pride for the nation.”