Tehran marks first anniversary of former president Raisi’s martyrdom

TEHRAN – A large crowd of citizens and top Iranian officials gathered in Tehran on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the tragic death of Iran’s former president Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last year.

The memorial ceremony, held at Imam Hussein Square, drew participants from across the social spectrum. The event honored the memory of former president Raisi, former foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, late Ayatollah Ale-Hashem, Malek Rahmati, IRGC commanders Brigadier Generals Mehdi Mousavi, Mohsen Daryanoush, Seyyed Taher Mostafavi, and Colonel Behrouz Ghadimi—all of whom died in the crash in Varzaqan.

The ceremony opened with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Attendees held Iranian flags and photos of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Martyr Raisi, and the other fallen officials, chanting slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Speaking to reporters at the event, Mohammad Mokhber, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, praised Raisi’s legacy. “Martyr Raisi deeply internalized the qualities of Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Revolution. These principles shaped his path, one he followed without a single deviation,” he said.

In a keynote speech, Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), hailed Raisi’s sacrifices. “He embraced the hardships of leadership and risked his life to uplift our nation, bring pride to Iran, and uphold the light of Islam. Though his journey ended in tragedy, he ascended to eternal honor,” Salami said.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, also attended the ceremony.