Tehran to boost technological co-op with Tunis, Jakarta

TEHRAN –Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, in separate meetings with his Indonesian and Tunisian counterparts, has conferred on ways to foster scientific and technological relations.

The officials met on the sidelines of the second Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform.

On Tuesday, an Indonesian delegation led by Brian Yuliarto, the Indonesian Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Technology, paid a visit to the technology park in University of Tehran to become more familiar with the achievements of knowledge-based companies in different sectors like engineering, medicine, biotechnology, and industry.

Following that, Yuliarto, held a meeting with Simaei-Sarraf, and voiced Indonesia’s readiness to emulate Iran’s achievements in technology parks and implement the successful experiences of the Ministry of Science in Indonesia.

The official also announced his willingness to benefit from collaborative partnerships to conduct joint research projects in the fields of industry, medical equipment, vaccines, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology.

Referring to Indonesia’s population of more than 280 million and the country’s accomplishments in the agricultural sector, including the large-scale production of rice in the new year, the official emphasized Indonesia’s readiness to share these experiences with Iran.

Exchanging professors and post-graduate students, and paying a visit to scientific centers were among other issues discussed by the two sides.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted the capacities of the two countries in AI and proposed utilizing available data to develop a joint network for the promotion of the two countries’ technological advancement.

The official expressed readiness to expand scientific ties between the two nations, inviting Indonesia to invest in the science and technology sectors. Establishing joint technology parks as well as providing required technical consultations were also discussed.

The Iranian official also held a meeting with Mondher Belaid, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Tunisia, and Simaei-Sarraf. The two sides underlined strengthening scientific and technological cooperation, expanding ties among universities, and signing a memorandum of understanding on science.

Simaei-Sarraf voiced Iran’s readiness to grant scholarships to Tunisian students and lay the ground for the presence of Tunisian professors and students, particularly in Arabic language and literature, in the country. He also proposed founding a joint technology park relying on Iran’s capabilities.

The officials agreed to set up a working group to coordinate the implementation of agreements through holding online sessions in the near future.

2nd Ministerial Meeting of OIC-15

The Second Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform was held from May 17 to 19.

The theme of the three-day meeting focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and was titled ‘Innovation in Science and Technology through using AI: A strategy for excellence, a bright future for the Islamic World’, IRNA reported.

The event served as a platform for the country to foster regional cooperation via strengthening scientific diplomacy. It also provided the opportunity to review and discuss the Islamic nations’ challenges in the technology sector, IRNA reported.

The meeting mainly centered around AI in higher education, focusing on challenges and opportunities, and the impact of AI on economic development. Also, the first multilateral document on artificial intelligence (AI) among Islamic countries was scheduled to be approved during the meeting.

On May 17, participants discussed and exchanged views on AI, with heads of delegations presenting talks. Then the science ministers or their representatives held bilateral meetings.

On the sidelines of the event, an exhibition of Iran’s achievements in science, technology, and AI sectors was held to showcase knowledge-based companies’ capabilities.

OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.

In 2016, the initiative of the OIC Dialogue Platform was put forward by Kazakhstan, and the participation of 15 leading countries in technology, such as Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

The initiative was approved at the 46th and 47th meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in 2018 and 2019.

The platform aims to strengthen the scientific and technical potential of Islamic states and offer solutions to challenges in these fields, including the environment and energy.

Sharing expertise on science, technology, and innovation, identifying systematic challenges, developing solutions, and strengthening strategic partnerships among participating and member states, as well as international partners, are among the main goals of the OIC.

MT/MG