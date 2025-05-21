Iranian short film “Khalil” to participate in 23rd Plein la Bobine

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Khalil” directed by Seyed Payam Hosseini has been selected for the 23rd Plein la Bobine International Film Festival in La Bourboule, France, from June 8 to 13.

Produced in 2024, the 20-minute drama happens in a small village on the Iranian plateau. The story is about Khalil, a 13-year-old boy, who is troubled after his father’s death as he wonders whether his father has gone to heaven or hell. Determined to find answers, he sets out on a personal journey to discover the truth. He asks the villagers who knew his father to forgive him for any sins he might have committed. Khalil writes a letter to God, pleading for mercy.

This narrative beautifully captures a child's innocence and determination in the face of spiritual uncertainty.

“Through the world of children, we can address global issues, as well as social, political, and religious concerns, in a much more nuanced and beautiful way,” the director said about the film.

With 13 years of experience in the film industry, Seyed Payam Hosseini is the managing director of Panah Film Cinema Institute and serves as the executive secretary and organizer of the Panah National Film and Short Screenplay Festival. His short film “The Kites” received special recognition from the jury in the Generation section of the 70th Berlinale Film Festival.

The Plein la Bobine is a renowned event in France, dedicated to young audiences, offering a rich selection of films and educational activities.

SS/SAB