Iran eyes strategic coffee trade ties with Vietnam amid surging domestic demand

TEHRAN - Mostafa Mousavi, head of the Iran-Vietnam Joint Chamber of Commerce, has called for the establishment of strategic mechanisms to boost trade ties with Vietnam, citing a sharp rise in coffee consumption across Iran.

According to the Chamber’s public relations office, Mousavi said a growing interest among young people, the spread of café culture, and evolving lifestyles have made coffee a staple in the consumption patterns of urban households in Iran. “Despite the increasing demand, the lack of sufficient domestic production and reliance on imports necessitate a serious review of trade policies in this sector,” he said.

Mousavi noted that Vietnam, the world’s second-largest coffee exporter, generated more than $5.4 billion in export revenue in 2024, even as export volumes declined. He highlighted Vietnam’s variety of coffee strains, competitive pricing, and robust export experience as key advantages, positioning the Southeast Asian country as a strategic supplier of both raw and processed coffee for Iran.

He proposed that Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization adopt a strategic framework to develop a “Vietnam-special product basket,” encompassing items like coffee, tea, and other high-potential agricultural goods. Such a plan, he said, would facilitate targeted imports, strengthen supply chain security, and open up re-export opportunities.

“Iran’s domestic market is increasingly leaning toward instant and processed coffee products with diverse branding,” Mousavi added. “Partnering with countries like Vietnam, which possess the necessary infrastructure and expertise, can significantly boost Iran’s competitive edge in the regional market.”

Mousavi also stressed the need for supportive policies, streamlined trade relations, and the creation of enabling environments for private sector engagement. “These measures can shape a smart and sustainable future for Iran’s coffee trade,” he concluded.

EF/MA