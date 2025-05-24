Tehran Symphony Orchestra performs at Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Nasir Heidarian, showcased the "Falak-ol-Aflak" Symphony at the centuries-old Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress in Khorramabad on Thursday night, captivating an audience of nearly 2,000 attendees in the western province of Lorestan.

The event was attended by cultural and artistic officials from Tehran as well as provincial authorities, marking Lorestan’s National Day, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Distinguished guests present included Iranian Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Nadereh Rezaei, Lorestan Governor Seyyed Saeid Shahrokhi, head of the Transport Infrastructure Development Company Houshang Bazvand, CEO of the Rudaki Foundation Mohammad Allahyari Foumani, Director-General of the Music Office at the Ministry of Culture Babak Rezaei, and Khorramabad Mayor Daryoush Barani Beiranvand, among others, the report added.

The orchestra performed in collaboration with the Rudaki Foundation, the Lorestan Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance, and the Khorramabad Municipality, highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage.

In accordance with a memorandum of understanding signed among the Rudaki Foundation, Lorestan’s Cultural Department, and Khorramabad Municipality, the orchestra performed on this special occasion.

The national anthem of Iran opened the concert as a prelude to the "Falak-ol-Aflak" Symphony—a four-movement work described by its composer, Kambiz Roshan Ravan, as a musical depiction of eight years of the Iran-Iraq war.

The second part of the program featured a vocal performance in Persian and Lori dialect titled "Zendegi" ("Life"), performed by Fazel Jamshidi and Heshmat Rajabzadeh. This traditional Lori song, previously recorded by Reza Saqai and later arranged by Abdolvahab Shahidi with Faramarz Payvar for the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, was performed live at the fortress, showcasing the region's musical heritage.

At the conclusion of the performance, Maestro Heidarian addressed the audience with heartfelt words: "For many years, cultural officials have been striving to improve the orchestra and create optimal conditions for our musicians. This effort is dedicated to the culture and arts of our homeland, which are everlasting and capable of elevating society.”

“I am proud to note that, aside from one, all of these talented musicians are educated within our country. With the supportive presence of cultural authorities and the Rudaki Foundation, I hope that artistic conditions will continue to improve daily, and that one day we will witness a dedicated symphony orchestra right here in Lorestan."

Furthermore, as part of ongoing cultural initiatives, the Tehran Symphony Orchestra will perform the "Falak Al-Aflak" Symphony again under Maestro Heidarian’s baton at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Sunday night.

Perched above Khorramabad in western Iran, the Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress dominates the skyline with its eight sturdy towers. Beyond its military origins, the site is a symbol of Iran’s rich cultural, historical, and natural legacy.

The surrounding area is dotted with ancient caves, the picturesque Khorramabad Valley, historic bridges, and a river flowing through the city’s core. When night falls, strategic lighting transforms the fortress into a stunning landmark.

SAB/