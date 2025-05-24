Iran’s services to refugees are commendable: UNHCR Commissioner

TEHRAN – Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has appreciated Iran’s efforts in providing services to refugees in different fields, such as health, education, and employment.

The valuable services offered by Iran, in the face of sanctions and some economic problems, are really valuable and commendable, IRNA quoted Grandi as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi; the officials met on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA).

For his part, Zafarqandi said protecting the health of refugees is an international responsibility, not solely the responsibility of the host country.

“Effective financial and operational strategies should be designed and strengthened globally to help refugee-hosting countries, particularly Iran,” Zafarqandi stressed.

WHA 2025 is being held from May 19 to June 27 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Focusing on the 2025 theme ‘One World for Health’, WHA78 has brought together high-level country representatives to address health challenges. This year’s gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.

This year’s theme underscores the World Health Organization’s (WHO) enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere, should have an equal chance to live a healthy life.

MT/MG

