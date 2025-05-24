China PM in Indonesia: Li Qiang emphasizes importance of Bandung Spirit, true multilateralism

BEIJING- Prime Minister Li Qiang has stressed that as major developing countries and leading voices of the Global South, China and Indonesia should champion the Bandung Spirit.

The Chinese premier made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Jakarta for an official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.

He also called for enhanced solidarity and coordination between the two countries to advance the principles of true multilateralism.

Li's trip to Indonesia is scheduled to continue until Monday. He will then participate in the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur from May 26 to 28, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Indonesian journalist Winda Nelfira told the Tehran Times that Li’s visit to Indonesia carries strategic significance as both nations seek to strengthen ties amid evolving regional dynamics.

“As Indonesia enters a new chapter under President Prabowo’s leadership, Li Qiang’s presence sends a clear signal that China is eager to remain one of Indonesia’s key partners across various sectors, including the economy, investment, and regional geopolitics. This is not merely a ceremonial visit, but a strategic moment to align both nations’ development visions.”

She added, “It also highlights how China views Indonesia as a crucial anchor in Southeast Asia, one that plays a key role in maintaining regional balance and deepening ASEAN-China cooperation.”

The Chinese prime minister's focus on promoting the Bandung Spirit underscores China's dedication to fostering multilateralism.

April 18, 2025, commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, a pivotal gathering in 1955 where 29 newly independent nations came together in Bandung, Indonesia, to foster cooperation and solidarity. This historic event was significant as it represented the first collective effort by countries from the Global South to challenge imperialism and colonialism, advocating for their sovereign rights and a fairer global order. The principles of the Bandung Spirit, centered on solidarity, friendship, and cooperation, laid the foundation for multilateralism and global governance.

During his tour of Southeast Asia in April, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of building a shared future for humanity, reflecting the enduring legacy of the Bandung Conference.