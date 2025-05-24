Registration documents for ‘Sacred Defense’ elements unveiled

TEHRAN - On the 43rd anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr, Iranian authorities unveiled official national registration documents for 12 sites and elements in Khuzestan province linked to the country’s eight-year war with Iraq, known domestically as the Sacred Defense (1980–1988).

The unveiling ceremony was held at Tehran’s Sacred Defense garden-museum and attended by Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, along with several government and military officials, including Deputy Minister Ali Darabi and Brigadier General Bahman Kargar, head of the Foundation for the Preservation of Sacred Defense Values.

The 12 registered sites include military, medical, and civilian facilities that played pivotal roles during the Iraqi-imposed war.

Speaking at the event, Alireza Izadi, Director General of the Ministry’s Registration Office, emphasized the broader vision for including wartime heritage in the national register.

“National registration is not limited to ancient relics or architecture. The spiritual and physical legacies of the Sacred Defense are integral to our cultural identity,” he said.

He added that 119 war-related sites (elements and objects) have been registered so far, and 47 more are under review in the current cycle.

Earlier this month, Kargar announced plans to inaugurate eight new museums dedicated to the Sacred Defense by the Iranian year 1407 (March 2028).

He emphasized that Sacred Defense museums are vital for preserving authentic documentation of the war period, combating historical distortion, and strengthening national identity.

