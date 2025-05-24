Hamas says AP report on human shields shows Israel’s ‘moral collapse’

The testimony of Palestinian victims and Israeli soldiers in a news report by The Associated Press documents “the heinous crimes committed by Israel”, a statement by the group says.

Hamas said the crimes referred to in the report were committed “under explicit orders from senior military leaders”, calling them “war crimes and systematic violations of international law”.

The testimonies “reveal a systematic, deliberate policy that reflects the moral and institutional collapse within the ranks of this terrorist army”, said Hamas.

Troops are routinely forcing Palestinian civilians to act as human shields in Gaza, sending them into buildings and tunnels to check for bombs and fighters, the report said. Israel’s military said it strictly prohibits using civilians as shields.