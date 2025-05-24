Peru opens criminal probe into Israeli soldier accused of 'methodical destruction' in Gaza

Authorities in Peru have opened a criminal investigation against an Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip during 2023–2024, according to the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF).

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by prominent human rights lawyer Julio Cesar Arbizu Gonzalez. The complaint alleges that the individual, whose name has not been released, served as a combat engineering soldier and took part in the "methodical and systematic destruction of civilian neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip."

Footage shared on social media showed the soldier celebrating while detonating a civilian building.

HRF, a Brussels-based NGO focused on taking legal action against Israeli soldiers committing rights violations, says the suspect could face charges including "war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide."

It praised Lima's "adherence to the principles of international humanitarian and criminal law." The principle of universal jurisdiction obliges countries to prosecute serious crimes regardless of where they were committed or the nationality of the suspects.