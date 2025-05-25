Transport minister visits Iraq to advance Shalamcheh-Basra railway

TEHRAN - Iran’s minister of transport and urban development has arrived in Iraq to strengthen bilateral transport cooperation, follow up on the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, and coordinate maximum facilitation for Arbaeen pilgrims.

According to IRNA, Farzaneh Sadegh was welcomed on Saturday night, May 24, by Iraq’s Deputy Transport Minister Seyyed Hazem Razi and Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad-Kazem Al-e Sadegh upon her arrival.

In her first stop, the Iranian minister paid tribute at the site of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions.

Planned meetings during the visit include talks with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Minister of Transport, and Minister of Interior, aimed at enhancing collaboration, particularly in the transport sector.

The discussions are set to cover the current status of bilateral transportation ties, progress on the strategic Shalamcheh-Basra railway link, and preparations for the large-scale Arbaeen pilgrimage, with a focus on maximizing logistical and infrastructural support for Iranian pilgrims.

Sadegh had previously visited Iraq in September of last year alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian to push forward the Shalamcheh-Basra railway initiative. That three-day visit resulted in the signing of 14 cooperation documents across various sectors, including transport.

EF/MA