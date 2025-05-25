Train carrying solar panels from China arrives at Iran’s Aprin dry port

TEHRAN - The first train carrying solar panels from China arrived at Iran’s Aprin rail dry port on Saturday, marking a new phase in bilateral trade and renewable energy cooperation.

According to IRNA, the train originated from Yiwu, China, and reached Iran via the Incheh Borun border crossing after a 15-day journey. The cargo will be cleared through the Aprin customs office using a dedicated customs code.

Speaking at the arrival ceremony, Mir-Hassan Mousavi Dizaji, Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, said the launch of Aprin customs is a key step toward facilitating international trade for the country.

He also announced that two more trains carrying solar panels from China entered Iran on the same day and expressed optimism that, thanks to the infrastructure at Aprin and ongoing talks with Chinese partners, Iran could soon receive daily rail shipments from China for imports, exports, and transit operations.

Mousavi emphasized that, under the terms agreed with China, all solar panel imports will be conducted via rail. He noted the urgency of timely imports to address Iran’s energy imbalance, especially as the country pushes forward with its renewable energy agenda.

EF/MA