BEIJING- Amid rising protectionism and global divisions, China stands as a beacon of cooperation and progress, championing inclusive multilateralism and a fairer world order.

By fostering win-win partnerships and advocating for shared prosperity, China is paving the way for a more balanced and harmonious international community—where every nation has the opportunity to thrive.

This visionary leadership was underscored by Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Sunday, where he emphasized that the rise of unilateralism and protectionism has severely disrupted the international economic and trade order.

Confronting these risks and challenges, Premier Li affirmed that solidarity and cooperation remain the only viable path forward.

He called for steadfastly upholding multilateralism and free trade, promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world, and advancing a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Further in his remarks, Li expressed China’s preparedness to work with Indonesia to elevate political mutual trust and strategic coordination to a higher level.

He conveyed cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to Prabowo, describing the two countries as good neighbors and good partners.

The Chinese premier noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 75 years ago, Beijing and Jakarta have supported each other and stood by each other, and their traditional friendship has remained firm and ever-relevant.

Subianto, for his part, hailed Indonesia’s deepening ties with China as a pillar of peace and prosperity in the Southeast Asia region.

“The relationship between Indonesia and China is highly strategic, deeply important, and greatly promising, with the potential to shape the course of peace and stability throughout our region,” he added.

Li arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of the Indonesian president.

He will depart for Malaysia on Monday to attend the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) - GCC (the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council) - China Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The high-level gathering, that will be held from May 26-28, further demonstrates China’s active role in fostering regional and global cooperation.

As the US escalates trade tensions with sweeping tariffs, China is advancing a vision of global economic cooperation—deepening ties with key partners like Indonesia to foster stability and shared prosperity.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has reignited trade conflicts, imposing steep tariffs on imports from China and other nations. However, Beijing’s firm response—including calibrated countermeasures and the resilience of Chinese industry—helped bring Washington to the negotiating table.

This month’s 90-day tariff truce reflects the growing recognition that confrontation harms all sides. China remains committed to dialogue, but it is also strengthening alliances worldwide, ensuring that multilateral cooperation—not unilateral pressure—shapes the future of global trade.