Iran’s women’s handball captain Vatanparast optimistic for World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s handball team captain Mina Vatanparast says that they can make history in the 2025 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s World Championship.

Team Melli are pitted in Pool B alongside Hungary, Switzerland, and Senegal.

The 27th edition of the IHF Women’s World Championship will take place in five cities – ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Stuttgart, Dortmund and Trier in Germany – between 26 November and 14 December 2025.

“We are grouped with Hungary, Switzerland, and Senegal in Pool B. Hungary are one of the top teams in the world. A few months ago, they managed to defeat the strong French team,” said Vatanparast.

“Switzerland also play in the modern European style and are a very formidable team. We have experience playing against Senegal from the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, where we narrowly lost by one goal. Although I’m not entirely sure of their current strength at the upcoming World Championship, considering the progress of the Iranian women’s handball team, I believe we can overcome this challenge. I hope the national team will, for the first time, advance into the top 24 teams worldwide,” she explained.

“We have participated in two consecutive World Championships, facing big and experienced teams. But this year, we plan to perform differently on the global stage. With good planning by the federation, the women's national handball team can make a strong showing at the World Championships, although a tough task lies ahead,” Vatanparast stated.

“This is a very significant achievement, not only for the handball community but also for women's sports in general. Some may see qualifying for the World Championships as routine, but we haven't always been in a strong position; we used to rank eighth among eight teams in Asia. Now, we are among the top four teams in Asia, and Kazakhstan, who were once a formidable opponent for Iran, now consider us as a strong rival,” she emphasized.

“The women’s national handball team have undergone major changes and transformations. Our playing style has evolved significantly, and we are no longer underdogs. These achievements reflect the federation’s excellent planning for youth development, training talented players, and organizing numerous training camps. I am confident that much greater accomplishments lie ahead for women’s handball,” Vatanparast concluded.